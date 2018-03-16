Johnsonville recall: Jalapeno cheddar sausages possibly contaminated

Look for the sell-by date to see if the package you have falls under the recall. (Source: Johnsonville)

Johnsonville is recalling their Jalapeno Cheddar Smoke Sausage because of plastic embedded in the food. (Source: Johnsonville)

(RNN) – Johnsonville, one of the largest sausage producers in the U.S., is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of a jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage product because of possible plastic contamination.

In a news release the company acknowledged receiving three complaints from people who found “hard, green plastic” inside the sausages. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services announced the contamination.

“Even though we believe the human risk to be minimal, we take no chance when it comes to protecting our consumers’ health and safety,” Johnsonville said on its website.

The products being recalled are 14-ounce, six-piece packages of jalapeno smoked cheddar sausages. They can be identified by batch ID numbers of 1001124486 or 1001124487, or by their “best by” date: 04/04/2018.

The company said the products were shipped to stores in 36 states. It said there were no reports of injuries or illness.

The site said consumers who have already purchased the product can return them for a refund or send the company a photo to get a refund either in coupons or a check.

