Car crashes into northern Kentucky storefront

The car came to a stop inside a land development business. (Provided photo)

A car slammed into a Villa Hills building Friday afternoon, causing serious damage to the storefront and a neighboring hair salon.

The crash happened at a shopping plaza in the 2800 block of Amsterdam Road around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of a business. Photos taken inside the Amsterdam Hair Studio show a damaged wall and dozens of broken nail polish bottles.

No injuries were reported.

