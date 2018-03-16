CPS says FC Cincinnati is behaving unreasonably, will consider land deal resolution next week

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.Full Story >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.Full Story >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.Full Story >