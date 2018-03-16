CPS says FC Cincinnati is behaving unreasonably, will consider land deal resolution next week

Cincinnati Public Schools will consider a resolution this Wednesday that deals with a land agreement with FC Cincinnati.

Thought the West End stuff was over? Well, on Thursday, it appeared that way.

But CPS released a few documents on Friday that suggests its Board of Education wants to move at its own pace on this. In a proposed resolution, it even referred to FC Cincinnati's Thursday behavior as unreasonable. (You can read the full thing below, as well as a layout for a deferred payment schedule in response to the land deal.)

In the meantime, will still do not know the following:

Whether FC Cincinnati has been granted an MLS expansion bid

An official timeline for that decision

Where the team would build its self-funded soccer-specific stadium

Whether the West End location is officially out of play

FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.