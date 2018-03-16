Pickle juice slushes coming to Sonic this summer

(RNN) – Pucker up, America.

Coming to Sonic Drive-Ins this summer, a pickle juice snow cone slush, Food & Wine reported.

So why is Sonic going down the pickle-juice road?

“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Sonic Vice President Scott Uehlein told TODAY Food. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush.”

Sonic will roll out pickle juice slushes this summer: https://t.co/sc1KPq67Rq pic.twitter.com/tBEkC34CDK — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 16, 2018

Food & Wine got an early taste at Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.

“It’s surprisingly delicious (and makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs),” Maria Yagoda with Food & Wine reported. “Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”

The slushes will make their debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.

