Pickle juice slushes coming to Sonic this summer

(RNN) – Pucker up, America.
Coming to Sonic Drive-Ins this summer, a pickle juice snow cone slush, Food & Wine reported.
So why is Sonic going down the pickle-juice road?
“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Sonic Vice President Scott Uehlein told TODAY Food. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush.”
Sonic will roll out pickle juice slushes this summer: https://t.co/sc1KPq67Rq pic.twitter.com/tBEkC34CDK— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 16, 2018
Food & Wine got an early taste at Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.
“It’s surprisingly delicious (and makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs),” Maria Yagoda with Food & Wine reported. “Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”
The slushes will make their debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.
Whitewater Township medical units are among officials responding to a reported head-on automobile collision on Ohio 128 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Whitewater Township medical units are among officials responding to a reported head-on automobile collision on Ohio 128 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has abandoned its plans to build a stadium in the West End.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has abandoned its plans to build a stadium in the West End.Full Story >
A young girl who was hit and killed outside of the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 will now be laid to rest, thanks to help from Cincinnati police officers.Full Story >
A young girl who was hit and killed outside of the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 will now be laid to rest, thanks to help from Cincinnati police officers.Full Story >
A Covington mother has been charged with three counts of child endangering.Full Story >
A Covington mother has been charged with three counts of child endangering.Full Story >
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.Full Story >
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.Full Story >