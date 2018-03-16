Covington mother accused of overdosing in UDF bathroom while kids waited in store

A Covington mother has been charged with three counts of child endangering.

Felicia Mahan is accused of overdosing in a United Dairy Farmers bathroom while her three kids waited in the store. Prosecutors say Mahan was found Thursday at the store on Compton Road in Springfield Township.

She was released Friday without bond but was ordered not to have contact with her kids unless allowed by Jobs and Family Services.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.