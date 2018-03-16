Police raise funeral money for girl killed in crash near Cincinnati Zoo

A young girl who was hit and killed outside of the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 will now be laid to rest, thanks to help from Cincinnati police officers. (Twitter, Cincinnati police)

A young girl who was hit and killed outside of the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 will now be laid to rest, thanks to help from Cincinnati police officers.

Officers in Cincinnati District 1 collected $500 for Khloe Pitts, who would have turned five this week. She died after being hit by a driver who ran a red light while she and family members were in a crosswalk.

That portion of Erkenbrecker Avenue was just renamed "Khloe's Krossing" this week in her honor.

On Friday, police posted a picture of the check, payable to Spring Grove Cemetery. Her family says they have never been able to hold a funeral for Khloe, because of the cost.

District 1 Officers just collected and donated $500.00 to help pay for Khloe's funeral services - Thanks Captain @CincyPD_CaptDav !!! pic.twitter.com/fpUDIuC39y — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 16, 2018

