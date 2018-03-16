Medics respond to Cleves head-on crash

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.Full Story >
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.Full Story >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.Full Story >
