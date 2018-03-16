Man charged with killing 3 pleads guilty; gets life sentence

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man charged with fatally shooting his former girlfriend and two other people has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Montgomery County's prosecutor says 62-year-old Muhammad Shabazz Ali pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated murder and other charges including kidnapping.
Ali previously was known as Robert Ford Jr. He could have faced a potential death penalty if convicted at trial in the 2016 slayings. His attorney hasn't returned a call seeking comment.
Police say Ali went to a Dayton home in August 2016 and killed his former girlfriend 53-year-old Tammy Cox; her son, 25-year-old Michael Cox; and 74-year-old Jasper Taylor.
Authorities say Ali had been released earlier that day from a hospital where he was taken for a mental health evaluation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This year's St. Patrick's Day will be the first to land on a Saturday in six years. And green beer plus March Madness may equal trouble on the roads.Full Story >
This year's St. Patrick's Day will be the first to land on a Saturday in six years. And green beer plus March Madness may equal trouble on the roads.Full Story >
It was the senior prom for the Rosedale Green residents, and it was complete with a theme -- Old Hollywood.Full Story >
It was the senior prom for the Rosedale Green residents, and it was complete with a theme -- Old Hollywood.Full Story >
A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a fire Thursday night in Fairfield.Full Story >
A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a fire Thursday night in Fairfield.Full Story >
Whitewater Township medical units are among officials responding to a reported head-on automobile collision on Ohio 128 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Whitewater Township medical units are among officials responding to a reported head-on automobile collision on Ohio 128 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has abandoned its plans to build a stadium in the West End.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has abandoned its plans to build a stadium in the West End.Full Story >