Sources: Covington police investigating injured baby case

Covington police are investigating a case involving an injured baby, sources tell FOX19 NOW.

“We are looking into something of this nature, however, we cannot comment on any details of the victim or the investigation itself,” said Lt. Col. Brian Steffen. “We are hampered on what we can release given the age of our victim."

A search warrant was gr anted to police in regards to a case involving a child. A resident tells FOX19 NOW Covington police were recently at his neighbor's home.

The neighbor says he was told someone had been abusing a newborn baby, and the child may have broken bones, including broken ribs and a fractured skull.

Police gave no timetable as to when they would complete their investigation.

FOX19 NOW tried to contact the parents for this story, but they were not home.

