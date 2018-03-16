Senior Prom: Covington nursing home residents enjoy night of dancing

It was the senior prom for the Rosedale Green residents, and it was complete with a theme -- Old Hollywood.

It was a night full of dancing, good food and music. Thursday evening marked the 16th annual senior prom for the residents at Rosedale Green, a Covington , Kentucky, nursing home.

"They look forward to it," Julie Nagele said. "We plan at least six months in advance and they get excited."

Nagele is the life enrichment director for Rosedale Green. She said she has been planning the event since she started working for the nursing home 17 years ago.

"I want them to forget about being in a nursing home," Nagele said. "Come out here, have a great time, listen to some music, have some different food and just enjoy their night."

It was the first ever prom for some of those in attendance, including Mary Ammann. Ammann got all dolled up thanks to the nursing home aides, and even her dress was donated.

"One of them did our hair, one of them did our finger nails, one of them did my makeup," Ammann said.

Her husband Jim was most looking forward to dancing to the tunes of local band The Mistics.

"You're turning me loose on the dance floor very shortly!" he said.

A new king and queen were crowned, too. Queen Rosemary Bates told FOX19 NOW that Thursday's prom was her favorite one she's attended in 16 years.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.