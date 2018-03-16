Sandusky Amber Alert canceled: Boy found safe in Tri-State - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sandusky Amber Alert canceled: Boy found safe in Tri-State

MONROE, OH (FOX19) -

The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an Amber Alert Friday evening.

The alert was issued after D'Quai Hemchak, 4, was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his non-custodial parent, Jennifer Ann Hemchak, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

The mother was found with the boy near Cincinnati and arrested. Police tracked her down on Interstate 75 southbound in Monroe, Ohio -- 30 miles north of Cincinnati.

The boy is OK.

Hemchak had fled with the child in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.

