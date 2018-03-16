FL agency: Cracks were found in bridge days before collapse

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.

At least eight cars were crushed in the collapse. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the collapse on Thursday. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP)

(RNN) - The Florida Department of Transportation was left a voicemail alerting them to "cracking" two days before a pedestrian bridge collapsed and killed six at Florida International University.

The voicemail was left by an employee, W. Denney Pate, at FIGG, the engineering firm that designed the bridge. The transportation authority described him as "lead engineer responsible for the FIU pedestrian bridge project."

LISTEN HERE: Voicemail left by engineer responsible for collapsed bridge project alerting agency to cracking

"Calling to, uh, share with you some information about the FIU pedestrian bridge and some cracking that’s been observed on the north end of the span, the pylon end of that span we moved this weekend," he said.

He added however it wasn't a major concern. He said that "from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective."

But, Pate said, "obviously the cracking is not good and something’s going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that."

The voicemail was left on a landline according to FDOT on Tuesday. No one at the department heard it until Friday.

Additionally a department consultant, Afredo Reyna, met with Pate and other members of the build team on Thursday, shortly before the bridge's failure. He was was "not notified of any life-safety issues, need for additional road closures or requests for any other assistance from FDOT" according to the agency.

The department emphasized in its release: "FIGG and the FIU design build team never alerted FDOT of any life-safety issue regarding the FIU pedestrian bridge prior to collapse."

The department also said it was asked for a road closure on Thursday nor made aware of stress testing that was done prior to the bridge's collapse.

Another FIGG project collapsed in 2012. The firm was fined by the Virginia Department of Labor when four workers received minor injuries in the collapse of a new span of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge. A 10-by-52 foot segment fell 40 feet onto train tracks, the Virginia Pilot reported at the time.

The company said in a release sent out Friday: "This is an unprecedented event – no other bridge designed by FIGG Bridge Engineers has ever experienced such a collapse. FIGG-designed bridges have proven to be incredibly durable. For example, we have worked on more than 230 bridges throughout the United States and have designed nearly 35 miles of bridges in the southeastern Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico that have withstood multiple hurricanes."

The firm added: "This pedestrian bridge collapse is truly tragic."

