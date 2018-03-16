Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'

The Loveland Symmes Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in Symmes Township.Full Story >
Cincinnati police find a young boy in good condition who was last seen in Westwood on Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati's darling, diva Fiona isn't just the apple of the Greater Cincinnati Area's eye, but for her would-be suitor in San Antonio.Full Story >
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert Friday evening.Full Story >
A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
