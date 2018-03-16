UMBC beats UVA in historic March Madness upset

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic first upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

No 16-seed team had ever beat a 1-seed in tournament history. Such a victory was widely thought next to impossible.

Virginia came into the game as the top-ranked team in the country.

However, they lost a star player, De’Andre Hunter, to an injury before the tournament began.

The UMBC Retrievers pulled away from UVA after the half. The game had been tied up until then.

UMBC senior guard Jairus Lyles led his team with 28 points. Virginia Cavaliers sophomore Kyle Guy led with 15 points.

Twitter users, of course, had their say on the unexpected win:

Following UMBC's historic win, there are zero perfect brackets remaining in ESPN's Tournament Challenge.



That's out of 17.3 million entries. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2018

All other upsets and Cinderellas must bow down. #umbc — Jamal Murphy (@Blacketologist) March 17, 2018

Amen: #UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski has devoted decades to promoting opportunities for 1st generation college kids in STEM and other academic fields and now they’re a Cinderella Hoops team!! https://t.co/W0ixV74snj — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

And predictably, notorious anonymous UVA fan(?) and Twitter parodist "Phony Bennett" got in on the fun:

This is shocking but also so UVa. So very UVa. — Phony Bennett (@IfTonyTweeted) March 17, 2018

I do not want to be on the ugly end of this 30 for 30. — Phony Bennett (@IfTonyTweeted) March 17, 2018

As for the teams themselves, their Twitter reactions to the second half differed starkly in tone and substance. Here's UVA:

Wilkins for THREEE and then a shot clock violation! Hoos cut it to 47-34. 8:50 2H #UMBCvsUVA #GoHoos — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 17, 2018

Virginia's season ends with a 74-54 loss to UMBC in the NCAA Tournament. #UMBCvsUVA pic.twitter.com/mShE4ps6kh — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 17, 2018

And here's a taste of the UMBC Athletics Twitter account:

It's v v loud in here, either cuz they just restocked the hot dogs or because we are up 45-29 with 11:39 to go — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

RESPECT. US. — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

The Retrievers will move on to play Kansas State this Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.