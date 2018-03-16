UMBC beats UVA in historic March Madness upset

(Source: Raycom Media)
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic first upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
No 16-seed team had ever beat a 1-seed in tournament history. Such a victory was widely thought next to impossible.
Virginia came into the game as the top-ranked team in the country.
However, they lost a star player, De’Andre Hunter, to an injury before the tournament began.
The UMBC Retrievers pulled away from UVA after the half. The game had been tied up until then.
UMBC senior guard Jairus Lyles led his team with 28 points. Virginia Cavaliers sophomore Kyle Guy led with 15 points.
Twitter users, of course, had their say on the unexpected win:
And predictably, notorious anonymous UVA fan(?) and Twitter parodist "Phony Bennett" got in on the fun:
As for the teams themselves, their Twitter reactions to the second half differed starkly in tone and substance. Here's UVA:
And here's a taste of the UMBC Athletics Twitter account:
The Retrievers will move on to play Kansas State this Sunday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.