One month remaining until tax deadline

(CNN) - There's one more month to file taxes.

The filing deadline for 2017 tax returns is April 17 which is two days later than the regular deadline.

April 15 falls on a Sunday this year.

Under normal circumstances, if the deadline falls on a weekend, it gets pushed back to the next business day but April 16 is also Emancipation Day which marks the day President Abraham Lincoln freed more than 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C.

The day is an official holiday in the district.

