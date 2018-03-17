School-walkout unity also lays bare division among students

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL MELIA
Associated Press
The walkouts to protest gun violence that mobilized students nationwide also created tensions in hallways and classrooms.
In some cases, personal relationships have been strained as classmates take different views of the protests and calls for tighter gun restrictions.
Administrators and student leaders are also sorting through the fallout as some schools hand out discipline for some who defied school instructions and participated in the walkouts Wednesday, exactly one month after the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Organizers of the mass walkout called for such measures as tighter background checks on gun purchases and a ban on assault weapons like the one used in the Florida bloodbath.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
