Authorities recover bodies, vehicles from fatal Miami bridge collapse

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.

At least eight cars were crushed in the collapse. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.

FL agency: Cracks were found in bridge days before collapse

MIAMI (CNN) - Recovery workers have pulled two vehicles from the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge.

Officials say three bodies have been discovered inside those cars.

Six people were killed when a newly installed bridge gave way in Florida Thursday.

Authorities have now recovered four bodies following the collapse of the Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge.

Two cars pinned under the rubble were recovered from the wreckage Saturday morning.

"Earlier this morning, finally our crews that were assisting us in this process were successful after hours and hours of incredible work that they've been doing, were successful in removing two vehicles from under that rubbish,” said Juan Perez of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “What I can tell you right now ... we've discovered three bodies within these two vehicles.”

Two bodies and four cars remain buried in the rubble, according to police.

News emerged Friday that an engineer for the company that designed the bridge left a message for a state employee warning the bridge had "some cracking."

That message was left Tuesday but the employee was out on assignment.

