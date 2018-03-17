Officer, driver injured in Saturday morning crash

A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.

Evendale police say that officers from Evendale and Lockland were assisting with traffic control on Interstate 75 near Glendale Milford Road with a construction crew around 3 a.m.

The cruisers were blocking traffic and directing drivers to use Exit 14 when a driver hit cruisers with both departments, police say.

Police say that both cruisers had their overhead emergency lights activated at the time of the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say, and one of the officers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other officer was not injured, said police.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the accident remains under investigation.

