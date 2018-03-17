Ex-police chief pleads guilty to receiving nude teen photos

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former northeast Ohio village police chief has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receiving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he'd met on the job.
Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Soloman entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Akron. Prosecutors are expected to seek the dismissal of a child pornography charge during Soloman's sentencing in June.
Soloman was chief in Craig Beach, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Youngstown in Mahoning County. He was arrested in late December.
A federal arrest affidavit said the teen sent sexually explicit photos of herself to Soloman's work account during an exchange of hundreds of emails last fall. Authorities say Soloman first encountered the teen in October while investigating an unruly child complaint.
Soloman's attorney declined to comment Saturday.
