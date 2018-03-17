Police find 7-year-old boy missing from Westwood

Cincinnati Police find Sincere Chatman, 7, last seen in Westwood

Cincinnati police report 7-year-old Sincere Chatman is in good condition after being found.

Officers said they continue to investigate Chatman's disappearance after he went missing Friday in Westwood.

Police reported he went missing while in the 300 block of McHenry Avenue Friday around 5 p.m.

Chatman at that time was last seen wearing a white skull cap, a black and white checkered jacket, a white shirt with green letters and a picture of a fish, blue sweatpants, and blue Timberland boots, police say.

