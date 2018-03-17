Police find 7-year-old boy missing from Westwood - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police find 7-year-old boy missing from Westwood

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati Police find Sincere Chatman, 7, last seen in Westwood Cincinnati Police find Sincere Chatman, 7, last seen in Westwood
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police report 7-year-old Sincere Chatman is in good condition after being found.

Officers said they continue to investigate Chatman's disappearance after he went missing Friday in Westwood.

Police reported he went missing while in the 300 block of McHenry Avenue Friday around 5 p.m.

Chatman at that time was last seen wearing a white skull cap, a black and white checkered jacket, a white shirt with green letters and a picture of a fish, blue sweatpants, and blue Timberland boots, police say.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly