Police looking for missing 7-year-old boy

Cincinnati Police looking for Sincere Chatman, 7, last seen Friday around 5 p.m. in Westwood

Cincinnati police issued a critical missing alert for a young boy last seen in Westwood on Friday.

Police say 7-year-old Sincere Chatman was last seen in the 300 block of McHenry Avenue Friday around 5 p.m.

Chatman was last seen wearing a white skull cap, a black and white checkered jacket, a white shirt with green letters and a picture of a fish, blue sweatpants, and blue Timberland boots, police say.

Police say Chatman is around 3 feet 8 inches in height and has an afro haircut.

If you see the boy, you're asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212 or send a text message to tip411.

