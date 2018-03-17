Woman sentenced to 20 years for running over pedestrians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A woman who has admitted to driving drunk when she struck and killed a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Suzanne Whitlow acknowledged that she was impaired when she struck Detective Jason Schweitzer and Timothy Moore in 2016.

In court in Lexington on Friday, Whitlow said "I know I have to go to prison. I shouldn't have done what I did."

The Herald-Leader reports Whitlow was driving in Lexington when her vehicle struck Schweitzer, 37, and Moore, 56, who were standing by the street.

Whitlow entered a conditional guilty plea in February to driving under the influence and two counts of second-degree manslaughter with the understanding that she will appeal a judge's decision regarding evidence collection in the case.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

