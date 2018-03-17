No injuries in Symmes Township fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

No injuries in Symmes Township fire

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Loveland Symmes Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in Symmes Township.

Fire crews found heavy fire in a void space that concealed a fire that ran from the first floor through the roof of a home.

Firefighters were able to extinguished fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.

