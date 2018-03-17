Shooting prompts lockdown at suburban Cleveland mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) - The police chief in a Cleveland suburb where a shooting prompted the lockdown of a popular shopping mall says a suspect is in custody and a victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said the shooting occurred outside Beachwood Place Mall around 3 p.m. Saturday. Haba said it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.
The mall remained on lockdown nearly three hours after the shooting. Haba said he wasn't sure whether the mall would reopen Saturday evening.
Beachwood is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.
A spokeswoman for the mall's owner, Chicago-based GGP Inc., referred questions to Beachwood police.
