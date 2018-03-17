City Manager Harry Black signs separation agreement

City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley at a press conference earlier this year (FOX19 NOW)

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman tells FOX19 NOW Saturday that City Manager Harry Black signed a separation agreement.

"The 18 month signed separation agreement is a positive development for the city. I thank the Mayor and Manager for coming together for the best interest of the people of Cincinnati. We hope we can get back to the business of the city," said Smitherman.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black signed $393,000 resignation deal, according to Smitherman. That's the equivalent of 18 months salary.

A majority of City Council must approve it since his contract only gives him eight months salary.

Cranley asked Black to resign Friday and then announced Tuesday they had "reached an agreement in principle" for Black to exit.

Black denied that and said no decisions were made.

Cranley floated an eight-month severance package for Black that would pay him $391,925 plus medical and dental insurance benefits.

But as of Friday, Cranley lacks the votes to approve that settlement deal.

The five members want “no personnel changes,” according to a statement released by councilmembers Tamaya Dennard, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Chris Seelbach.

They were also calling for a pro bono mediator to help the mayor and city manager “navigate their relationship and return to getting things done for the citizens of Cincinnati.”