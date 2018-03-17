$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

There was no winner of Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, but there was a ticket sold in Ohio worth $1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $377 million ($225 million cash) for the next Tuesday’s drawing, after Friday’s drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner for the 20th consecutive drawing. The winning numbers for March 16 are the white balls 1, 13, 26, 33 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 11.

If won at $377 million, next Tuesday’s, March 20, jackpot would be the ninth largest prize in the history of Mega Millions.

For the second consecutive drawing, there were four winning tickets that matched the five white balls for the game’s second prize, with one including the optional Megaplier. That feature, available in most states, multiplies all non-jackpot prizes for an extra $1 purchase.

Friday night’s Megaplier was 3X, so the ticket, sold in New York, is worth $3 million.

The other three Match 5 tickets from the March 16 drawing are worth $1 million each, and were sold in Florida, Kansas and Ohio.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on January 5 at $451 million; a 20-year-old Florida man claimed that prize as the trustee of Secret 007, LLC.