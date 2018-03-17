Police investigating shooting, stabbing in Colerain Township - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating a reported shooting and stabbing in Colerain Township. 

Hamilton County dispatchers called out medics around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a person in the street in the 8600 block of Colerain Avenue claiming he was shot.

Dispatchers say police found another person who had been stabbed up the street at a restaurant in the 8700 block of Colerain Avenue.

Officers temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of the highway between Joseph Road and Sovereign Drive while they investigated.

No other information has been released by law enforcement.

