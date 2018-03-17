Washington Park to host events Opening Day weekend

Wondering what to do the few days between the Reds home opener and the Findlay Market Parade?

Taft’s Ale House is partnering with 3CDC and Washington Park to hold 5 days of activities for in Over-The-Rhine.

With the new Opening Day schedule, Taft’s and 3CDC have decided to bridge the gap between the Reds first game on Thursday March 29th and the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday April 2nd with a weekend of music, family fun and a baseball themed art exhibition.

During the game on Thursday, the Southwest Porch at Washington Park will be open offering happy hour specials and showing the game.

An artist will be creating a mural celebrating one of Cincinnati’s finest players of the past during the five-day event. The artist will be using creative methods and materials in his work.

The artist will start at noon on Thursday and will work between noon – 6 p.m. every day throughout the weekend until the finished piece will be shown off as part of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday. The name of the artist has yet to be announced.

Organizers said visitors are welcome to watch as the artist does his work, and Taft’s will be offering giveaways to observers throughout the weekend.

On Friday, the second game of the year will also be shown, and the Eden Park Trio Band will perform a set at 4:30 p.m. on the Southwest Porch.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Taft’s will be throwing a field day with fun lawn games, an adult Easter Egg hunt, music and prizes. Happen Inc. will also be onsite offering an activity for kids to create their own parade noisemakers.

On Sunday, to celebrate Easter, there will be a casual brunch offered by a local caterer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Finally, starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Taft’s Ale House will be offering various special offers.