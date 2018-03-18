Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars

(Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP). This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of which were among the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018.
(Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP). This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store, shows a white-bellied caique parrot named Sweetie, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16,...
(Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP). This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows a Galah cockatoo, also known as the rose-breasted cockatoo, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Fri...

MENIFEE, California (AP) - A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.

Birds-N-Paradise co-owner Erik Schreiner tells the Press-Enterprise newspaper in Riverside that surveillance footage shows at least one shadowy figure stealing the birds early Friday.

He says the thieves took three Patagonian conures worth $950 each; a caique parrot worth $1,400; a rose-breasted cockatoo worth $2,200; and a yellow nape Amazon parrot worth $2,500.

Schreiner believes the theft at his shop in the city of Menifee is tied to other recent bird heists in the region. Thefts have occurred at a bird farm in Redlands and an exotic bird store in Cypress in the past few weeks.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it's not clear if the crimes are linked.

