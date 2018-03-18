Powerball jackpot ticket worth $456.7M sold in PA

The winning ticket is worth $456.7 million, which is the eighth-largest prize in the game's history, according to Powerball officials. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball, to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million;

This winning amount is the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

If the winner decides to take the cash lump sum option, they will receive about $273.9 million, Powerball officials said.

The winning numbers in the March 17 drawing were: 22-57-59-60-66, Powerball 7, Power Play 2X.

Three tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. The tickets were sold in California, Missouri and Texas.

The ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn, because it included the Power Play option.

