Cincinnati mom opens store for children with Autism

A unique store for children is opening in Cincinnati just in time for Autism Awareness month which begins in April, says the store's owner.

Puzzle Pieces will be a store for children of all ages, but especially for kids with special needs, says Holly Young.

Young is a mother of a child with autism.

She says in 2012 she filed a Federal lawsuit to have Ohio include Applied Behavioral Analysis as a covered form of therapy for children with sensory disorders, which she says had formally been denied.

Young says Puzzle Pieces will feature therapy items, gifts, and toys, along with having a full range sensory room that allows customers to experience a multi-sensory environment for themselves.

“I am excited to provide something to the Cincinnati area that hasn’t been done before. Puzzle Pieces will allow customers to shop and see items in a relaxed and sensory friendly atmosphere. To touch and try items and experience them first hand - something that you just can’t do online. With sensory processing disorders, so many things are a guessing game- my hope is to take some of the guess work away for parents." said Young.

The sensory rooms will have multiple bubble walls and tubes to promote relaxation and feeling of self-awareness, says Young. The rooms will also include fiber optics, a projector, and an swings.

Young says her store will also host a once a month get together for parents to come and listen to guest speakers while their kids enjoy the sensory room.

The store is scheduled to open March 24 on Montgomery Road in Cincinnati.

