Ohio is going to the dogs: Lawmaker wants to name state pup

You've heard of a state song, a state bird, a state flower, and a state flag, but what about a state dog?

Man's best friend may get an official designation in Ohio if it's up to one lawmaker.

Representative Jeff Rezabek is sponsoring the bill known as House Bill 539.

So what lucky dog would get to claim the coveted title?

Rezabek's bill would make the Labrador Retriever the official state dog.

No word on whether the bill has a preference between Yellow, Black, or Chocolate labs.

