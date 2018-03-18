Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.
Powerball officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania that matches all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7. The jackpot from Saturday's drawing is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball game.
The specific location where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced.
Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets were sold in that Jan. 13, 2016, drawing.
