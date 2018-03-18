Ohio shopping mall locked down after shooting to reopen

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) - A popular suburban Cleveland shopping mall that locked down Saturday after a shooting on the property is set to reopen.
Beachwood Place Mall says in a Facebook post that the mall would reopen at its normal time of noon Sunday.
Beachwood police say a man suspected of shooting a male acquaintance in the leg during an altercation around 3 p.m. Saturday outside the mall is in custody. The man who was shot is in custody as well.
Police say cash and a handgun were recovered.
A 17-year-old girl was also treated at a hospital Saturday after a report of shots being fired near the mall's main entrance. Police provided no further details about that incident.
Beachwood is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
You've heard of a state song, a state bird, a state flower, and a state flag, but what about a state dog?Full Story >
You've heard of a state song, a state bird, a state flower, and a state flag, but what about a state dog?Full Story >
A unique store for children is opening in Cincinnati just in time for Autism Awareness month which begins in April, says the store's owner.Full Story >
A unique store for children is opening in Cincinnati just in time for Autism Awareness month which begins in April, says the store's owner.Full Story >
Wondering what to do the few days between the Reds home opener and the Findlay Market Parade? Taft’s Ale House is partnering with 3CDC and Washington Park to hold 5 days of activities for in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Wondering what to do the few days between the Reds home opener and the Findlay Market Parade? Taft’s Ale House is partnering with 3CDC and Washington Park to hold 5 days of activities for in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Police are investigating a reported shooting and stabbing in Colerain Township.Full Story >
Police are investigating a reported shooting and stabbing in Colerain Township.Full Story >