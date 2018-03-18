Father: 'Baby Hannah' passed away early Sunday morning

A 3-year-old who suffered brain damage after her family says she was abused by her babysitter passed away early Sunday morning.

Hannah's father Jason Wesche reached out to FOX19 NOW to confirm Hannah passed away around 12:15 a.m.

Hannah's babysitter Lindsay Partin, 35, was charged Monday with abusing the little girl. She posted a cash bond of $30,000 and was released from the Butler County Jail that same day.

Sheriff: 3-year-old abused by babysitter 'hanging on by a thread'

Partin is charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

911 calls show that Partin told dispatchers that Hannah was unconscious shortly after her father dropped her off claiming Hannah fell the previous day and that she had passed out.

Hannah was flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Babysitter indicted for alleged assault of 3-year-old girl

After further investigation, detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on her body.

Partin admitted to striking the child and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

She's due back in court on April 9.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.