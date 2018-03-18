Cincinnati Police looking for breaking and entering suspect

Cincinnati Police looking for suspect they say broke into a building on Eden Park Drive Saturday (Credit: Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say broke into a building Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call about an alarm drop at 951 Eden Park Drive.

Police say they saw that someone had forced their way into the building.

Surveillance footage showed a man looking into the glass front doors then forcing his way in through a bathroom window by prying out a screen and sliding the glass open, police said.

Police believe the man is between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers.

