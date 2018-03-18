James Comey's book nears top of best-seller lists - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

James Comey's book nears top of best-seller lists

(CNN) - Former FBI Director James Comey's book won't be released until April 17, but as of Sunday morning, it was No. 2 on Amazon's best-seller list.

Saturday morning, it was at No. 15. But that afternoon, responding to comments on social media from President Trump, Comey tweeted about the upcoming release of his book, called "A Higher Loyalty."

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," Comey said.

His retort has been shared more than 100,000 times, making it twice as popular as Trump's original barb.

And by Sunday morning, pre-orders for his book had him near the top of Amazon's list.

But that's not the only seller that showed a surge in pre-order sales over the weekend. It was also No. 4 on Barnes & Noble's list of bestselling books on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

  • Trump-linked data analysis firm taps 50M Facebook profiles

    Trump-linked data analysis firm taps 50M Facebook profiles

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:33:41 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:27 GMT
    Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign. (Source: CNN)Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign. (Source: CNN)
    Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign. (Source: CNN)Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign over suspected.

    Full Story >

    Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign over suspected.

    Full Story >

  • Trump candidate for UN migration agency: Judge my actions

    Trump candidate for UN migration agency: Judge my actions

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:45:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:06:45 GMT
    U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.N. migration agency acknowledges a controversy over his social media posts about Muslims and other topics, but insists "retweets are not endorsements" and says he...Full Story >
    U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.N. migration agency acknowledges a controversy over his social media posts about Muslims and other topics, but insists "retweets are not endorsements" and says he wants to be judged on his actions.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly