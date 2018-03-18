James Comey's book nears top of best-seller lists

(CNN) - Former FBI Director James Comey's book won't be released until April 17, but as of Sunday morning, it was No. 2 on Amazon's best-seller list.

Saturday morning, it was at No. 15. But that afternoon, responding to comments on social media from President Trump, Comey tweeted about the upcoming release of his book, called "A Higher Loyalty."

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," Comey said.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

His retort has been shared more than 100,000 times, making it twice as popular as Trump's original barb.

And by Sunday morning, pre-orders for his book had him near the top of Amazon's list.

But that's not the only seller that showed a surge in pre-order sales over the weekend. It was also No. 4 on Barnes & Noble's list of bestselling books on Sunday morning.

