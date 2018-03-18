Man dies in crash outside Monroe - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man dies in crash outside Monroe

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
MONROE, OH (FOX19) -

A man is dead after a crash on Ohio 63 west of Monroe this morning.

Monroe Police say there was a single-vehicle accident on the highway at the Hollytree Drive intersection around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

No other information was available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly