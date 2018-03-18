Cincinnati Councilman: Majority of council does not support $393K city manager buyout

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black in a meeting at City Hall in 2015. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach posted a message to Twitter on Sunday saying a majority of council members do not support a $393K buyout for embattled City Manager Harry Black.

The tweet comes a day after Black and Mayor John Cranley each announced that they have reached an agreement for Black to leave his position. The agreement calls for a buyout equivalent to 18 months of Black's salary.

Seelbach says five of the city's nine council members are not in favor of paying Black more than the eight months salary he is entitled to under his current contract.

"Our position has not changed," the statement reads in part. "We do not support an increased buyout or believe that's responsible to the taxpayers."

The council members in opposition are Seelbach, Tamaya Dennard, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman and Wendell Young.

Statement from the majority of Cincinnati City Council in light of yesterday's news. pic.twitter.com/frtfCqaqpa — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) March 18, 2018

Related: City Manager Harry Black confirms resignation, mayor and council members respond

Council is expected to vote Monday on the separation agreement.

Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.