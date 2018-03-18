FL bridge collapse victims identified

Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster. (Source: WSVN/WPLG/WFOR/CNN)

MIAMI, FL (WSVN/WPLG/WFOR/CNN) - Days after a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University crumbled, crushing cars and people, authorities say all of the victims have been accounted for.

"That makes it a total of five people that were recovered from underneath the bridge. There was one individual that passed away at the hospital for a total of six people and I believe that is the final count," said Juan Perez with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Search crews worked tirelessly to extract vehicles and recover the victims.

A moment of silence was held Saturday as the fifth vehicle was pulled from the rubble.

Alexa Duran, Brandon Brownfield, Oswald Gonzalez, Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Alberto Arias and Navarro Brown have been identified as victims of the tragedy.

Police were worried they'd find more victims as they sifted through the 950-tons of concrete and steel.

"We're going to go once again and make sure that there's nobody else down there but we're pretty confident that no one's left. So, all the victims have been removed from this site and taken to the medical examiner so eventually they could be turned over to their family members,” Perez said.

Now that search and recovery is over, investigators are combing the scene to preserve evidence before the site is cleaned up.

The NTSB is trying to figure out what caused the span to fall amid revelations of cracking reported by engineers in the days before the deadly collapse.

Relatives of at least one victim are demanding answers from the builders of the bridge.

"Come forward and tell your story. I want to know who's responsible,” said Joe Smitha, whose niece died in the incident.

FIU will try to return to normal this week. A vigil is scheduled for Monday at 1:47.

