Cirque du Soleil performer falls to his death in Tampa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cirque du Soleil performer falls to his death in Tampa

A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show. WFLA/CNN) A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show. WFLA/CNN)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA/CNN) - A longtime Cirque du Soleil performer died after a fall during a show in Tampa, FL on Saturday night.

Julian Martinez was in the crowd for the performance of "Volta." He noticed one performer during the rope swings, describing him as “struggling.”

"I saw the performer visibly straining to hold onto the rope. I saw the two acrobatics exchanging glances beforehand and I don't know if one was trying to enjoy, the other was okay. But at that point something might happen," Martinez said.

And sadly, something did happen. The performer fell from the rope onto the stage.

It was not part of the show.

“It didn't look good. I don't want to say he hit head first, but it was the upper portion that made immediate contact with the floor," Martinez recalled.

Immediately after the fall, medical staff rushed the stage.

Martinez said he never saw the man move after.

"It was awful. You heard all the cries of the audience. There were children there and they were freaking out,” Martinez explained.

The man died after being rushed to the hospital.

Martinez can't help but think if he was able to notice the performer struggling to keep his grip, why wasn't more done?

"I wish someone would have noticed it and stepped in. It just kind of colors your opinion on everything that's happening behind the scenes,” Martinez said. “What's the cost our entertainment?"

The last two shows of "Volta" scheduled for Sunday were canceled after the incident.

Cirque du Soleil says they are working with authorities as they look into what happened.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:56:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >

  • 2 injured in 4th recent explosion in Texas capital

    2 injured in 4th recent explosion in Texas capital

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:56:13 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly