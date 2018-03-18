Chinese couple discovers they appeared in same photo as teens

(RNN) - Mr. Ye and Ms. Xue are simply meant for each other.

They met in 2011 and fell in love. Little did they know, the couple almost met 11 years prior to that.

According to Channel News Asia, the couple discovered Mr. Ye in the background of a photo of Ms. Yue at May Fourth Square in the seaside city of Qingdao, China. It was taken in July 2000.

Mr. Ye was looking through old photographs recently to determine who their twin daughters resembled more. When he saw the photo of his wife, he immediately recognized himself in the background.

“I heard her mention before that she had been to Qingdao, while I also went to Qingdao and took pictures at the May Fourth Square. We didn’t know it yet," Mr. Ye told Sina News. "When I saw the photo, I was taken by surprise and I got goosebumps all over my body ... that was my pose for taking photos. I also took a photo, it was the same posture, just from a different angle."

Mr. Ye said he searched for and found the photo he was posing for in his wife’s background.

Ms. Hue went to the square with her mom who’d just had an operation three month before. Ironically, Mr. Ye’s mother had been the one slated for the trip but he went in her place after she suffered from appendicitis.

