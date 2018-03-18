Cincinnati suffers stunning loss to Nevada in NCAA Tournament - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati suffers stunning loss to Nevada in NCAA Tournament

Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team during a timeout, during the second half of a second-round game against Nevada. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team during a timeout, during the second half of a second-round game against Nevada. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.

The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack trailed by 22 before a second-half comeback.

Josh Hall hit a short jumper with 9.1 seconds left to give Nevada its only lead of the game at 75-73, and No. 2 seed Cincinnati couldn't get a shot off before the clock expired sending the Wolf Pack celebrating and hugging on the court.

Nevada trailed by 14 in the second half of their first-round game when they forced overtime and beat Texas.

Cincinnati was the highest remaining seed left in the South Region after a string of upsets, and now the Bearcats are the latest to go down.

Now Nevada will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

