Cincinnati suffers stunning loss to Nevada in NCAA Tournament

Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team during a timeout, during the second half of a second-round game against Nevada. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.

The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack trailed by 22 before a second-half comeback.

Josh Hall hit a short jumper with 9.1 seconds left to give Nevada its only lead of the game at 75-73, and No. 2 seed Cincinnati couldn't get a shot off before the clock expired sending the Wolf Pack celebrating and hugging on the court.

UC loses 22 point lead with 10 minutes left and loses in the final seconds.



One of the most stunning 10 minutes of basketball I've ever seen. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 19, 2018

Gary Clark overcome with emotion. Crying on the walk back to the locker room. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 19, 2018

Nevada trailed by 14 in the second half of their first-round game when they forced overtime and beat Texas.

Cincinnati was the highest remaining seed left in the South Region after a string of upsets, and now the Bearcats are the latest to go down.

Now Nevada will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

