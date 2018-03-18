Xavier, UC knocked out of NCAA tourney in heartbreaking losses

Xavier guard J.P. Macura (55) reacts to a call, during the second half of a second-round game against Florida State, in the NCAA college basketball tournament (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team during a timeout, during the second half of a second-round game against Nevada. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Sunday brought a double heartbreak for college basketball fans in the Queen City. Xavier and University of Cincinnati lost second-round games of the NCAA tournament in Nashville, scrapping both teams' hopes for a chance in the Sweet 16.

No. 1 Xavier was upset by No. 9 Florida State when the No. 9 Seminoles overcame a 12-point deficit in the final ten minutes to beat Musketeers 75-70.

Xavier guard, J.P. Macura, one of the team's best players, fouled out with 17 points.

The city of Cincinnati takes just a massive gut punch in one day of basketball. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 19, 2018

Before that, Nevada dealt a heartbreaking loss to the Bearcats. The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack trailed by 22 before a second-half comeback.

Josh Hall hit a short jumper with 9.1 seconds left to give Nevada its only lead of the game at 75-73, and No. 2 seed Cincinnati couldn't get a shot off before the clock expired sending the Wolf Pack celebrating and hugging on the court.

Gary Clark overcome with emotion. Crying on the walk back to the locker room. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 19, 2018

Nevada trailed by 14 in the second half of their first-round game when they forced overtime and beat Texas.

Cincinnati was the highest remaining seed left in the South Region after a string of upsets, and now the Bearcats are the latest to go down.

Now Nevada will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

Florida State will take on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

