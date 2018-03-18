Joseph's Legacy seeking donations for surviving dog in deadly Butler Co. animal cruelty case

Joseph's Legacy rescuers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for a dog they said survived a deadly cruelty situation.

Butler County dog wardens have said that the dog, named "Sasha," was the sole survivor at a home where four other dogs, including one that was decapitated, were found dead.

According to Joseph's Legacy, Sasha was lucky to survive, but has a number of health issues. Rescuers said she has an infection on her back, an umbilical hernia and will likely need surgery on her ears because they're so damaged.

If you would like to donate, you can send a donation via PayPal at donate@josephslegacyrescue.org or through the rescue's website.

Tina Marie Jackson is facing criminal charges in the case. You can read more about the investigation and the accusations here.

