Pompeo, Tillerson to meet on Monday

Tillerson announced Tuesday he'd turn over his duties to the deputy secretary. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday at the State Department.

President Trump announced Tillerson's firing last Tuesday and Pompeo was chosen as his replacement.

Pompeo will first need to be confirmed by the Senate, but he's already facing opposition.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said Sunday on CNN that he would take all necessary steps to oppose Trump's nominees for Secretary of State and CIA Director.

