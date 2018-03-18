VIDEO: Thousands take steps for heart disease and stroke in 2018 Heart Mini

A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.Full Story >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.Full Story >
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.Full Story >
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...Full Story >
