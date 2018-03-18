VIDEO: Thousands take steps for heart disease and stroke in 2018 Heart Mini

City Streets were flooded by a sea of people taking steps towards better heart health on Sunday.

Stoke Survivors ran towards a better future -- some leaving their past problems at the starting line. Others are further removed from their troubles.

"I actually had my stroke on Dec. 6, 2017," runner Tammy Unger said. "I woke up that morning and I wasn't sure what was happening, and it was an actual stroke as I found out."

Unger was back on her feet not long after suffering those health issues.

"One week following, I ran six miles and I've been running ever since," she said.

That motivation is a driving force behind many of the walkers and runners. Rebounding from these types of medical issues doesn't come without it's challenges.

"It's not bravery, it's not super human tricks," Tom Bridenbaegh said. "You just keep going."

Throughout the day, about $3.5 million was raised for the American Heart Association, which will open doors for progress. Heart transplant recipient David Waits says it's all a step in a positive direction.

"I'm blessed because look at some of the people with strokes and stuff," he said. "I can walk upright, this was a piece of cake for me, OK? A year ago it wouldn't have been that easy. Two years ago it wouldn't have been possible, you know. So, I'm very blessed. Thank God for that."

Thousands of people crowded city streets working towards a better tomorrow and this event helps to raise the funds necessary to make that happen.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.