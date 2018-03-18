Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.Full Story >
When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.Full Story >
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.Full Story >
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.Full Story >
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.Full Story >
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.Full Story >
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.Full Story >
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.Full Story >
The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.Full Story >
The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.Full Story >
City Streets were flooded by a sea of people taking steps towards better heart health on SundayFull Story >
City Streets were flooded by a sea of people taking steps towards better heart health on SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach posted a message to Twitter on Sunday saying a majority of council members do not support a $393K buyout for embattled City Manager Harry BlackFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach posted a message to Twitter on Sunday saying a majority of council members do not support a $393K buyout for embattled City Manager Harry BlackFull Story >
Joseph's Legacy rescuers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for a dog they said survived a deadly cruelty situation. Butler County dog wardens have said that the dog, named "Sasha," was the sole survivor at a home where four other dogs, including one that was decapitated, were found dead. According to Joseph's Legacy, Sasha was lucky to survive, but has a number of health issues. Rescuers said she has an infection on her back, an umbilical hernia ...Full Story >
Joseph's Legacy rescuers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for a dog they said survived a deadly cruelty situation. Butler County dog wardens have said that the dog, named "Sasha," was the sole survivor at a home where four other dogs, including one that was decapitated, were found dead. According to Joseph's Legacy, Sasha was lucky to survive, but has a number of health issues. Rescuers said she has an infection on her back, an umbilical hernia ...Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >