Woman escapes kidnapping in trunk of car

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.

Authorities say the woman's escape took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear how long the 30-year-old was trapped in the car, but police say two suspects fled from the scene after she got out.

No other information has been released.

