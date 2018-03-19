Child dies after baby sitter's alleged assault

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.
Hannah Wesche was hospitalized after emergency crews found her unresponsive at her baby sitter's home March 8 with labored breathing and bruises on her face.
The child's father previously said Hannah was left brain dead and not expected to survive. Hannah's father says the girl died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
A grand jury has indicted the baby sitter, 35-year-old Lindsay Partin, on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering. She is likely to face additional charges following Hannah's death.
Hannah's father says he had taken her to Partin's home for months before the alleged assault.
Partin's attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.Full Story >
The Nevada Wolf Pack is on their way to Nevada's first Sweet 16 since 2004 after dealing a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati Sunday night.Full Story >
City Streets were flooded by a sea of people taking steps towards better heart health on SundayFull Story >
City Streets were flooded by a sea of people taking steps towards better heart health on SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach posted a message to Twitter on Sunday saying a majority of council members do not support a $393K buyout for embattled City Manager Harry BlackFull Story >
Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach posted a message to Twitter on Sunday saying a majority of council members do not support a $393K buyout for embattled City Manager Harry BlackFull Story >
Joseph's Legacy rescuers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for a dog they said survived a deadly cruelty situation. Butler County dog wardens have said that the dog, named "Sasha," was the sole survivor at a home where four other dogs, including one that was decapitated, were found dead. According to Joseph's Legacy, Sasha was lucky to survive, but has a number of health issues. Rescuers said she has an infection on her back, an umbilical hernia ...Full Story >
Joseph's Legacy rescuers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for a dog they said survived a deadly cruelty situation. Butler County dog wardens have said that the dog, named "Sasha," was the sole survivor at a home where four other dogs, including one that was decapitated, were found dead. According to Joseph's Legacy, Sasha was lucky to survive, but has a number of health issues. Rescuers said she has an infection on her back, an umbilical hernia ...Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >